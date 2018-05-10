Rust 1.26 Continues With Speed Improvements, Adds Support For 128-Bit Integers
Rust 1.26 is out today as the newest version of this popular systems programming language.

Rust 1.26 goes along with the second edition of "The Rust Programming Language" book (the web version remains freely available), nicer match bindings, support for basic slice patterns, various speed improvements, and support for 128-bit integers. The speed improvements include about a 12% reduction in compile times, as well as many other fixes/improvements.

Rust 1.26 also features Cargo improvements and continued library stabilization work. More details on Rust 1.26 via Rust-Lang.org.
