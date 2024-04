Pingora 0.1 Released As Cloudflare's Rust Code For Reliable & Fast Networked Systems

Back in 2022 Cloudflare began talking about replacing Nginx with their own in-house, Rust-written code called Pingora talked about Pingora more in 2023 , and then this past February made this Pingora framework open-source for creating reliable and fast networked systems. Today marks the first official release of Pingora with the v0.1 tag.While the Pingora code has been open-source since February, today marks the first tagged release with version 0.1. The code is available for download from GitHub.

Feature highlights



- Async Rust: fast and reliable

- HTTP 1/2 end to end proxy

- TLS over OpenSSL or BoringSSL

- gRPC and websocket proxying

- Graceful reload

- Customizable load balancing and failover strategies

- Support for a variety of observability tools



Reasons to use Pingora



- Security is your top priority: Pingora is a more memory safe alternative for services that are written in C/C++

- Your service is performance-sensitive: Pingora is fast and efficient

- Your service requires extensive customization: The APIs Pingora proxy framework provides are highly programmable

While at version 0.1 for the public codebase, Pingora is already in production-use for a while within Cloudflare and serving millions of Internet requests per second. They promote Pingora as being fast, reliable, and programmable. As a reminder for the key attributes to Pingora from Cloudflare's perspective:The Pingora Rust code is available under an Apache 2.0 license. Pingora v0.1 is available for download from GitHub