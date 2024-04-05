Pingora 0.1 Released As Cloudflare's Rust Code For Reliable & Fast Networked Systems

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 5 April 2024 at 02:45 PM EDT. 32 Comments
PROGRAMMING
Back in 2022 Cloudflare began talking about replacing Nginx with their own in-house, Rust-written code called Pingora, talked about Pingora more in 2023, and then this past February made this Pingora framework open-source for creating reliable and fast networked systems. Today marks the first official release of Pingora with the v0.1 tag.

While the Pingora code has been open-source since February, today marks the first tagged release with version 0.1. The code is available for download from GitHub.

Pingora logo


While at version 0.1 for the public codebase, Pingora is already in production-use for a while within Cloudflare and serving millions of Internet requests per second. They promote Pingora as being fast, reliable, and programmable. As a reminder for the key attributes to Pingora from Cloudflare's perspective:
Feature highlights

- Async Rust: fast and reliable
- HTTP 1/2 end to end proxy
- TLS over OpenSSL or BoringSSL
- gRPC and websocket proxying
- Graceful reload
- Customizable load balancing and failover strategies
- Support for a variety of observability tools

Reasons to use Pingora

- Security is your top priority: Pingora is a more memory safe alternative for services that are written in C/C++
- Your service is performance-sensitive: Pingora is fast and efficient
- Your service requires extensive customization: The APIs Pingora proxy framework provides are highly programmable

The Pingora Rust code is available under an Apache 2.0 license. Pingora v0.1 is available for download from GitHub.
32 Comments
Related News
OpenBLAS 0.3.27 Adds C-SKY Arch, Improved GEMM For AMD Zen & Sapphire Rapids Fixes
PostgreSQL Merges JSON_TABLE(), Incremental JSON Parser
Redict 7.3 Released As Fork Of Open-Source Redis
Llamafile 0.7 Brings AVX-512 Support: 10x Faster Prompt Eval Times For AMD Zen 4
Flatpak 1.15.7 Will Now Automatically Remove Obsolete Driver Versions
TornadoVM v1.0.3 OpenJDK/GraalVM Plug-In For Java Heterogeneous Hardware Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GCC 14 Boasts Nice ASCII Art For Visualizing Buffer Overflows
Rust-Written Redox OS Enjoys Significant Performance Improvements
Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Delayed Due To XZ Nightmare
Microsoft Helping Out In Making The Linux Kernel Language More Inclusive
Fedora 42 Change Proposal Wants To Make KDE Plasma The Default Over GNOME
AMD's Longtime Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Advocate Retires
Llamafile 0.7 Brings AVX-512 Support: 10x Faster Prompt Eval Times For AMD Zen 4
Netplan 1.0 Is Ready To Go For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS