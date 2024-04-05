Pingora 0.1 Released As Cloudflare's Rust Code For Reliable & Fast Networked Systems
Back in 2022 Cloudflare began talking about replacing Nginx with their own in-house, Rust-written code called Pingora, talked about Pingora more in 2023, and then this past February made this Pingora framework open-source for creating reliable and fast networked systems. Today marks the first official release of Pingora with the v0.1 tag.
While the Pingora code has been open-source since February, today marks the first tagged release with version 0.1. The code is available for download from GitHub.
While at version 0.1 for the public codebase, Pingora is already in production-use for a while within Cloudflare and serving millions of Internet requests per second. They promote Pingora as being fast, reliable, and programmable. As a reminder for the key attributes to Pingora from Cloudflare's perspective:
Feature highlights
- Async Rust: fast and reliable
- HTTP 1/2 end to end proxy
- TLS over OpenSSL or BoringSSL
- gRPC and websocket proxying
- Graceful reload
- Customizable load balancing and failover strategies
- Support for a variety of observability tools
Reasons to use Pingora
- Security is your top priority: Pingora is a more memory safe alternative for services that are written in C/C++
- Your service is performance-sensitive: Pingora is fast and efficient
- Your service requires extensive customization: The APIs Pingora proxy framework provides are highly programmable
The Pingora Rust code is available under an Apache 2.0 license. Pingora v0.1 is available for download from GitHub.
