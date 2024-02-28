Cloudflare Makes Pingora Rust Framework Open-Source

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 28 February 2024 at 10:55 AM EST. 20 Comments
LINUX NETWORKING
Back in 2022 Cloudflare announced they were ditching Nginx for an in-house, Rust-written software called Pingora. Today Cloudflare is open-sourcing the Pingora framework.

Cloudflare announced today that they have open-sourced Pingora under an Apache 2.0 license. Pingora is a Rust async multi-threaded framework for building programmable network services. Pingora has long been used internally within Cloudflare and is capable of sustaining a lot of traffic while now Pingora is being open-sourced for helping to build infrastructure outside of Cloudflare.

Pingora logo


The Pingora framework is described by Cloudflare as:
"Pingora provides libraries and APIs to build services on top of HTTP/1 and HTTP/2, TLS, or just TCP/UDP. As a proxy, it supports HTTP/1 and HTTP/2 end-to-end, gRPC, and websocket proxying. (HTTP/3 support is on the roadmap.) It also comes with customizable load balancing and failover strategies. For compliance and security, it supports both the commonly used OpenSSL and BoringSSL libraries, which come with FIPS compliance and post-quantum crypto.

Besides providing these features, Pingora provides filters and callbacks to allow its users to fully customize how the service should process, transform and forward the requests. These APIs will be especially familiar to OpenResty and NGINX users, as many map intuitively onto OpenResty's "*_by_lua" callbacks.

Operationally, Pingora provides zero downtime graceful restarts to upgrade itself without dropping a single incoming request. Syslog, Prometheus, Sentry, OpenTelemetry and other must-have observability tools are also easily integrated with Pingora as well."

Cloudflare's announcement of Pingora going open-source includes an example as well for building a load balancer using it. Pingora in its pre-1.0 phase does not yet have API stability and Cloudflare currently has no plans for non-Unix based operating system support.

The Pingora Rust code is available on GitHub.
20 Comments
Related News
NetworkManager 1.46 Can Now Manage Ethtool EEE Settings, IPv4 DAD Default & 2FA VPNs
Linux 6.8 Network Optimizations Can Boost TCP Performance For Many Concurrent Connections By ~40%
The First Rust-Written Network PHY Driver Set To Land In Linux 6.8
Linux 6.7 Networking Adds New Hardware Support, A ~20% Perf Boost For Single TCP Flow
Landlock Access Controls Extended To Networking With Linux 6.7
Linux's Latest Plan For Removing Old WiFi Drivers
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Makes All Steam Audio SDK Source Code Available Under Apache 2.0 License
X.Org Server Clears Out Remnants For Supporting Old Compilers
Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Moving To NVK + Zink For OpenGL On Newer GPUs
Windows NT Synchronization Primitive Driver Updated For The Linux Kernel
KDE Plasma 6.0 Ready For Release Next Week, Plasma 6.1 Seeing Early Feature Work
GIMP Releases Last Development Version For GIMP 3.0
Micron Engineer Sends Out Linux Patches For New FAMFS File-System
Proton 9.0 Beta Makes More Games Playable Under Steam Play, Updates VKD3D-Proton & DXVK