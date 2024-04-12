LPython 0.21 Released For Alpha-Stage Python AOT Compiler

12 April 2024
As the first new release since last September, LPython 0.21 has been released for this alpha-stage Python ahead-of-time compiler written in C++. LPython remains focused on providing "the best possible performance" especially for numerical use-cases, cross-platform compatibility, and hopes to be able to eventually transform Python code over to C++ and Fortran or other languages.

LPython in its early stage is only compiling a subset of Python code but continues picking up more features. LPython 0.21 adds support for functions to accept symbolic variables, support for base in int(), and implementing a wide range of different Python methods and other features of the Python programming language.

LPython 0.21 has a long list of new Python language features being supported and other updates with this new release. See GitHub for the source code to this Python AOT compiler and learning more about the open-source project.

LPython was originally covered on Phoronix last year within LPython Is The Latest Python Implementation Aiming To Be Very Fast, Multiple Backends. It will be interesting to see how well its performance ultimately compares once supporting a broad enough range of Python language features.
