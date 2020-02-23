For those that have been wanting to take the experimental Reiser5 for a test drive since being announced at the end of 2019, new versions of the Reiser4 and Reiser5 file-system kernel patches have been posted.
Edward Shishkin who continues as the lone driving force behind Reiser4 and the new Reiser5 / Reiser4 v5 file-system has updated the out-of-tree file-system for the latest kernel release. These newest patches re-base Reiser4 and Reiser5 for Linux 5.5.5 as well as Linux 5.4.21. Recent VFS optimizations upstream were causing system lockups and other upstream changes necessitated another spin of these patches for the newest Linux kernel point releases.
The newest Reiser patches are available from SourceForge. I'll work on some lucky Reiser5 for Linux 5.5.5 file-system benchmarks shortly in being curious about that experimental work as well as the latest Reiser4 state against other upstream file-systems in not testing Reiser4 in a few years.
Reiserfs creator Hans Reiser meanwhile is already eligible for parole and has a suitability hearing set to take place on 5 March. However, when ultimately released it would be tough to imagine him returning to file-system development or even being welcomed back in the Linux kernel community.
