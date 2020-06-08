Reiser4/Reiser5 Updated For Linux 5.7 Kernel Compatibility
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 8 June 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT. 1 Comment
It was just over a week ago that Reiser4 was updated for Linux 5.6 support while now it's been updated for the newly-minted Linux 5.7 stable kernel along with updating the experimental Reiser5 file-system for this latest kernel series.

Uploaded today by Edward Shishkin was Reiser4 for Linux 5.7.1. Though given the minimal changes with 5.7.1 compared to last week's 5.7 release, the patch presumably should apply cleanly there as well. There are no reports of any other functional Reiser4 changes besides re-basing to the new kernel series.

Similarly, the v5 / Reiser5 patch has also been updated for the Linux 5.7 series.

Shishkin does continue advancing Reiser5 features though today's patch update doesn't appear to present any new work since his last update at the end of May.

