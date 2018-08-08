Sound Blaster Recon3D Finally Seeing Better Linux Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 8 August 2018 at 02:11 PM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
Creative Labs launched the Recon3D sound card the better part of a decade ago and finally patches have emerged providing for better Linux driver support.

The Sound Blaster Recon3D powered by Creative's SoundCore3D quad-core audio processor was popular years ago with gamers/enthusiasts and has tended to always be problematic under Linux, similar to many other Creative sound cards over the past two decades... Many users having no luck getting the Recon3D sound card working under Linux while others have seen varying degrees of success with different workarounds. But now thanks to an independent contributor to the ALSA drivers, Connor McAdams, proper Recon3D support appears long at last -- well, at least for the sound cards having the 0x0013 device ID. (The Creative Recon3Di was already supported by Linux and there appears to be other Recon3D sound cards with different device IDs, which haven't yet been added as quirks to the driver.)

The 11 patches add 276 lines of code but is mostly adapting existing driver support code that was previously written for the Recon3Di in the ca0132 HDA driver. The patches unfortunately are a bit late for landing in Linux 4.19, but we'll see if they happen to still get pulled in quickly to the sound tree.


Creative sound hardware has generally been quite problematic over the years. A decade ago following issues they open-sourced their Sound Blaster X-Fi driver, which once offered a glimmer of hope, but generally their direct open-source/Linux contributions tend to be incredibly rare.

Update: The work has been queued into the sound staging area for the upcoming Linux 4.19 kernel.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Lenovo To Make Their BIOS/UEFI Updates Easier For Linux Users Via LVFS
Purism Shares Latest Librem 5 Phone Hardware Plans, Software Progress
Thunderbolt Runtime Power Management Staged For Linux 4.19
Lazy TLB Improvements Heading To Linux 4.19
Bootlin Starts Work On Allwinner H.265 Decoding
Linux Kernel Gets Patch For New SpectreRSB Vulnerability
Popular News This Week
There Are 600+ Games In The Main Debian Repository
Linus Torvalds Is Hoping WireGuard Will Be Merged Sooner Rather Than Later
GLOVE: OpenGL ES Over Vulkan As Open-Source
OpenWRT 18.06 Released, Their First Update Since Merging With LEDE
Valve Plans To Release Artifact For Linux On 28 November
GNOME Might Need To Crack Down On Their JavaScript Extensions