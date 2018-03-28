Raspberry Pi's Raspbian Finally Moves Up To Linux 4.14 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 28 March 2018 at 02:59 PM EDT. 5 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Raspberry Pi's official Linux distribution, Raspbian, is now ready with their Linux 4.14 kernel to replace their aging Linux 4.9-based kernel.

As of today, the raspberrypi-kernel package is pointing to the Linux 4.14 kernel rather than the Linux 4.9 kernel they've long been using.

Of course, they opted for 4.14 rather than 4.15 stable or the soon-to-be-released 4.16 since it's an LTS kernel.

The transition from Linux 4.9 to 4.14 also means more of the Raspberry Pi kernel code has been upstreamed and so the package maintainers have to carry less of their own patches. This upgrade to 4.14 has been in the works for months and through lots of testing, per this forum thread.

I'll be working on some benchmarks of the Linux 4.9 vs. 4.14 kernels on Raspbian with the Raspberry Pi hardware shortly.
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux Receiving ACPI "Time and Alarm Device" Driver
Linux 4.16-rc7 Kernel Released, Final Likely Next Week
Atomic Replace / Cumulative Patches Being Worked On For Linux Kernel Livepatching
Etnaviv Now Making Use Of AMDGPU DRM Scheduler, GC7000L Support Coming For Linux 4.18
Improved VGA_Switcheroo Going Into Linux 4.17
Freedreno's MSM DRM Driver Continues Prepping For Adreno 600 Series Support
Popular News This Week
PostgreSQL Begins Landing LLVM JIT Support For Faster Performance
AMD Posts Open-Source Driver Patches For Vega 12
An Important GNOME Performance Fix Has Landed
Krita 4.0 Now Available For Open-Source Digital Painting
CRYENGINE's Sandbox Editor Now Open-Source
Blender 2.8 Is Going To Be Very Exciting, Requires OpenGL 3.3+