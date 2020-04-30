Raspberry Pi Announces The $50 High Quality Camera

Raspberry Pi today announced their newest product, the High Quality Camera, which starts at $50 and supports interchangeable lenses.
The Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera is a 12.3MP camera with a Sony IMX477 sensor, support for off-the-shelf C and CS mount lenses, tripod mount support, and other functionality. While the High Quality Camera will retail for $50 USD, the interchangeable lenses will go for $25.
More details on the new Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera at RaspberryPi.org.
