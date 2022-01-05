Radeon Linux Driver Adds Option To Limit Number Of Enabled CUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 5 January 2022 at 05:08 AM EST. 3 Comments
RADEON --
The RadeonSI Gallium3D and RADV Vulkan drivers within Mesa 22.0 have now added an override for controlling the number of enabled compute units (CUs) for the graphics processor.

Longtime AMD open-source Mesa developer Marek Olšák introduced this new AMD_CU_MASK= environment variable override as a way of controlling the number of CUs enabled -- to artificially limit the number of compute units enabled -- for both RadeonSI and RADV drivers.

AMD_CU_MASK can be set to an ID list of the compute units to enabled or a list of the compute units to enable, with syntax format examples such as "0x337F" or "0,2-4,7".

This AMD_CU_MASK override was requested internally within AMD while may have some usefulness externally as well for those wanting to analyze the performance impact of lower CU counts and analyzing how different workloads behave or scale with varying compute unit counts, etc.

See this merge request, which was merged into Mesa 22.0-devel today, if interested in this ability for limiting the number of enabled CUs for Radeon GPUs.
3 Comments
Related News
Mesa's Radeon Vulkan Driver Lands Experimental Mesh Shaders
Better AMD Radeon VCE Video Encode Performance Coming To Linux
AMDVLK 2021.Q4.3 Released To Fix Poor Wayland Performance
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q4 Linux Driver Released
AMD Radeon GPU Driver Code Sees More Fixes For Linux 5.17
Fedora & Debian Developers Look At Packaging ROCm For Easier Radeon GPU Computing Experience
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Massive ~2.3k Patch Series Would Improve Linux Build Times 50~80% & Fix "Dependency Hell"
Ubuntu Had A Great Year In Switching To Wayland, Continued Commercial Success
Astounding Progress Made In Porting Wine To Haiku For Running Windows Software
GCC 12 Adds Support For Using The Mold Linker
CentOS Linux 8 Reaches End-Of-Life
2021 Brought A Convenient Installer For Arch Linux, Powering The Steam Deck
KDE's Plasma Wayland Session Achieves Better Battery Life Than With X.Org
Fedora 36 Looking To Change Its Default Fonts