RADV Vulkan Driver Picks Up Memory Budget Information For Mesa 19.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 15 January 2019 at 06:46 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
With Mesa 19.0 entering its feature freeze this week, the race is on for developers to land their last minute additions to this next quarterly installment of Mesa. Valve developer Samuel Pitoiset has landed support in the Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver for the new memory budget extension.

Introduced earlier this month as part of landed the initial implementation for RADV in Mesa 19.0. "A simple Vulkan extension that allows apps to query size and usage of all exposed memory heaps."

This is in addition to a lot of other minor enhancements to RADV for this quarterly Mesa update that will debut as stable in February. Other work has included the revised VK_EXT_pci_bus_info, variable pointers, VK_EXT_scalar_block_layout, various GFX9/Vega optimizations, and a lot of low-level code improvements.
