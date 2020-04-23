A few weeks ahead of Qt 5.15, The Qt Company has released Qt Creator 4.12 as their Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment that also supports other languages via the Language Server Protocol.
Among the changes to find with the Qt Creator 4.12 IDE update are:
- Integration around the Qt Marketplace.
- Auto-formatting support via the Language Server protocol handling.
- Improvements around project handling.
- Support for automatically setting up Android tools for development.
- Many bug fixes and other improvements.
More details on all of the updated Qt Creator features via Qt.io.
