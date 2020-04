A few weeks ahead of Qt 5.15 , The Qt Company has released Qt Creator 4.12 as their Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment that also supports other languages via the Language Server Protocol.Among the changes to find with the Qt Creator 4.12 IDE update are:- Integration around the Qt Marketplace - Auto-formatting support via the Language Server protocol handling.- Improvements around project handling.- Support for automatically setting up Android tools for development.- Many bug fixes and other improvements.More details on all of the updated Qt Creator features via Qt.io