Qt 6.2.1 Released With 200+ Bug Fixes

It's been just shy of one month since Qt 6.2 debuted as the first Qt6 Long-Term Support (LTS) release and ported many of the remaining modules over from Qt5. Shipping today is now Qt 6.2.1 as the first point release with more than two-hundred fixes.
Qt 6.2 is seeing a lot of usage given its the LTS release succeeding Qt 5.15 and marks the point at which all major functionality from Qt5 should be available with Qt6. Thus in just under one month's time The Qt Company has already managed to provide 200+ bug fixes atop Qt 6.2.0.
Qt 6.2.1 has a ton of wide ranging fixes throughout its many components from possible Wayland client crashes to documentation issues to fixing build problems on select architectures like Arm... Quite a diverse collection of fixes as always for the many supported operating systems and hardware platforms handled by this open-source toolkit. There is also an upgrade to SQLite 3.36 and other maintenance items addressed by Qt 6.2.1.
The Qt 6.2.1 release can be downloaded from Qt.io along with more information on the release. Qt 6.2.2 is already planned for release at the end of November.
Qt 6.2.1 is available to everyone with Qt 6.2 LTS not yet moving to Qt's "commercial-only" LTS phase. Open-source users will continue to see patch-level point releases until Qt 6.3 is available, per The Qt Company's plans laid out last year and initially enacted for Qt 5.15 LTS.
