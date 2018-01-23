Qt 5.9.4 Released With Close To 200 Bug Fixes
Qt 5.9.4 Released With Close To 200 Bug Fixes
With Qt 5.9 being a Long-Term Support (LTS) release, it's seeing frequent bug-fix releases and today marks the latest point release.

Qt 5.9.4 is this newest release with just bug fixes -- almost 200 in total. The Qt 5.9.4 fixes range from iOS issues to bad rendering on some platforms. A complete list of the fixes that made it into Qt 5.9.4 can be found via this bug report thread.

Qt 5.9.5 as the next patch release is due out by the end of March. Meanwhile, Qt 5.10 is the latest (non-LTS) stable series and Qt 5.11 is currently under development.

More details on this morning's Qt 5.9.4 point release via blog.qt.io.
