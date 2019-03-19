Qt 5.13 Beta Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 19 March 2019 at 09:12 AM EDT. 3 Comments
The first beta of the Qt 5.13 tool-kit update is now available for testing. The Qt Company still hopes to ship Qt 5.13.0 in May and for that to happen they will be issuing multiple betas until they are ready for the release candidate phase.

Qt 5.13 is bringing Lottie support as a technical preview feature, experimental Qt WebAssembly, Qt 3D support for importing/exporting OpenGL texture handles, Wayland Compositor updates, Qt Automation enhancements, and a range of other features.

Qt 3D also has initial importing support for glTF 2.0 assets as another exciting update while Qt WebEngine was re-based against Chromium 73. Qt on Android also now supports the native file dialogs.

More details on today's Qt 5.13 Beta 1 via the Qt blog.
