Qt 5.13 Beta 2 Available For Testing Lottie Support, WebAssembly, glTF 2.0 For Qt 3D
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 16 April 2019 at 09:26 AM EDT. Add A Comment
QT --
Nearly one month after the release of the Qt 5.13 Beta 1, the second beta of this forthcoming tool-kit upgrade is now available.

Qt 5.13 is another big upgrade to Qt5 with featuring Lottie support for playable animations, glTF 2.0 import support for assets into Qt 3D, WebAssembly improvements, upgrades the Qt WebEngine against Chromium 73, adds fullscreen-shell-unstable-v1 to Qt Wayland, and removes the old Qt Canvas 3D module.

More details on the changes coming with Qt 5.13 can be found via the Qt Wiki.

At least two more betas are expected of Qt 5.13 in the weeks ahead. The original plan has called for a release candidate on 7 May and final release on 21 May, but at this stage it looks like this tool-kit six-month upgrade is running a few weeks behind schedule.
