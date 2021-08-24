QEMU 6.1 Released With RISC-V Improvements, AMD Emulation Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 24 August 2021 at 06:16 PM EDT. Add A Comment
QEMU 6.1 is out as the newest feature release to this widely-used, open-source Linux virtualization component.

QEMU 6.1 sees a lot of new and improved work for its extensive array of emulated device support. Some of the highlights for QEMU 6.1 include:

- Support on PowerPC for greatly increased maximum CPU count support that users are likely to hit other system limits before being restricted by QEMU.

- RISC-V on QEMU has updates around OpenTitan platform support, support for VirtIO VGA, and a variety of other architecture improvements.

- "Many fixes" to the emulation of AMD virtualization extensions.

- More work on POWER10 support within the Tiny Code Generator (TCG).

- Emulation support of more Arm CPU features, including SVE2 and BFloat16 among others.

- QEMU 6.1 on x86 adds new CPU model versions with XSAVES enabled, a new machine option to allow rate limiting bus locks by guests, and other changes.

- QEMU's virtio-mem now works with VFIO.

- QEMU 6.1 on the s390 now supports IBM Gen16 CPU models.

- Dropping of old CPU targets including Moxie, lm32, and unicore32.

Downloads and more details on QEMU 6.1 via QEMU.org.
