QEMU 6.1 Released With RISC-V Improvements, AMD Emulation Fixes

QEMU 6.1 is out as the newest feature release to this widely-used, open-source Linux virtualization component.
QEMU 6.1 sees a lot of new and improved work for its extensive array of emulated device support. Some of the highlights for QEMU 6.1 include:
- Support on PowerPC for greatly increased maximum CPU count support that users are likely to hit other system limits before being restricted by QEMU.
- RISC-V on QEMU has updates around OpenTitan platform support, support for VirtIO VGA, and a variety of other architecture improvements.
- "Many fixes" to the emulation of AMD virtualization extensions.
- More work on POWER10 support within the Tiny Code Generator (TCG).
- Emulation support of more Arm CPU features, including SVE2 and BFloat16 among others.
- QEMU 6.1 on x86 adds new CPU model versions with XSAVES enabled, a new machine option to allow rate limiting bus locks by guests, and other changes.
- QEMU's virtio-mem now works with VFIO.
- QEMU 6.1 on the s390 now supports IBM Gen16 CPU models.
- Dropping of old CPU targets including Moxie, lm32, and unicore32.
Downloads and more details on QEMU 6.1 via QEMU.org.
