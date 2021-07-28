PulseAudio 15 Released With Bluetooth Improvements, Better Hardware Support

While PipeWire continues on a nice upward trajectory for fulfilling the roles of PulseAudio and JACK along with other audio/video stream management needs, PulseAudio isn't letting up yet and on Tuesday saw its big version 15.0 release.
PulseAudio 15.0 is headlined by a number of Bluetooth improvements including support for LDAC / AptX / SBC XQ codecs, HFP Bluetooth profiles support, and handling for A2DP AVRCP Absolute Volume. Aside from the Bluetooth work, PulseAudio 15.0 brings a rewritten virtual surround sink module, improvements to the JACK bus detect module, better FreeBSD support, Windows support with the Meson build system, and various API improvements.
New hardware improvements include support around the SteelSeries Arctis 9, HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W G2, OnePlus Type-C Bullets, Sennheiser GSX 1000/1200 PRO, and more.
More details on the shiny new PulseAudio 15.0 sound server release via FreeDesktop.org.
