PulseAudio 15 Released With Bluetooth Improvements, Better Hardware Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 28 July 2021 at 05:28 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
While PipeWire continues on a nice upward trajectory for fulfilling the roles of PulseAudio and JACK along with other audio/video stream management needs, PulseAudio isn't letting up yet and on Tuesday saw its big version 15.0 release.

PulseAudio 15.0 is headlined by a number of Bluetooth improvements including support for LDAC / AptX / SBC XQ codecs, HFP Bluetooth profiles support, and handling for A2DP AVRCP Absolute Volume. Aside from the Bluetooth work, PulseAudio 15.0 brings a rewritten virtual surround sink module, improvements to the JACK bus detect module, better FreeBSD support, Windows support with the Meson build system, and various API improvements.

New hardware improvements include support around the SteelSeries Arctis 9, HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W G2, OnePlus Type-C Bullets, Sennheiser GSX 1000/1200 PRO, and more.

More details on the shiny new PulseAudio 15.0 sound server release via FreeDesktop.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
PipeWire 0.3.32 Released With Numerous Fixes
USB Low Latency Audio Support Re-Submitted For Linux 5.14
Linux 5.14 Picks Up Support For New Sound Hardware, Including Alder Lake M
PipeWire 0.3.31 Released With Better JACK Support, More Crash Fixes
Hantro VPU Driver With Linux 5.14 Adds G2 Decoder Support With HEVC
Linux's USB Audio Driver Aims For Latency Reduction
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNOME 41 Alpha Released With Many Desktop Changes Accumulating
Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" Gets An August Release Date
Firewalld 1.0 Released With Big Improvements
Loongson 3A5000 Benchmarks For These New Chinese CPUs Built On The LoongArch ISA
FreeBSD Working On A New Installer, Updates To Their Linux Compatibility Layer
PipeWire 0.3.32 Released With Numerous Fixes
Steam Audio SDK 4.0 Released With Big Improvements
Trying Out The "Folios" Patches On An AMD Linux Server