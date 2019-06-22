It Looks Like PulseAudio 13.0 Will Be Releasing Soon
It's been a year since the release of PulseAudio 12 and even eleven months since the last point release but it looks like the next PulseAudio release will be out very soon.

The next PulseAudio release has been under discussion with the sorting out of when the release will take place and any blocker bugs. As it stands now, there is just one blocker bug remaining and that is addressing a regression.

PulseAudio 13.0 is bringing many Meson build system improvements, it adopted a Code of Conduct, support for the SteelSeries Arctis 5 / Arctis Pro Wireless Headset / 2019 Arctis 7 and other devices in the ALSA mixer code, more output modes for the SB Omni Surround 5.1, and a variety of other fixes and improvements.

Stay tuned for more information on PulseAudio 13.0 very soon.
