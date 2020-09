PostgreSQL 13 Released With Performance Improvements

PostgreSQL 13.0 is out this morning as the latest major update to this widely-used relational database server.There are many improvements to find with PostgreSQL 13.0 from better performance to helpful additions for database administrators. Among the PostgreSQL 13 highlights are:- Larger databases will find improvements to its indexing and lookup performance for indexes, faster response times for some queries, space savings, better query planning, and more.- Support for parallelized vacuuming and incremental sorting.- Improved handling of data types coming from different data sources.- More flexible partitioning system.- Various other performance optimizations.- Various security improvements.Downloads and more details on PostgreSQL 13.0 at PostgreSQL.org Our pgbench test profile will be updated shortly against PostgreSQL 13 with new benchmarks to come.