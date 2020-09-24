PostgreSQL 13 Released With Performance Improvements

PostgreSQL 13.0 is out this morning as the latest major update to this widely-used relational database server.
There are many improvements to find with PostgreSQL 13.0 from better performance to helpful additions for database administrators. Among the PostgreSQL 13 highlights are:
- Larger databases will find improvements to its indexing and lookup performance for indexes, faster response times for some queries, space savings, better query planning, and more.
- Support for parallelized vacuuming and incremental sorting.
- Improved handling of data types coming from different data sources.
- More flexible partitioning system.
- Various other performance optimizations.
- Various security improvements.
Downloads and more details on PostgreSQL 13.0 at PostgreSQL.org.
Our pgbench test profile will be updated shortly against PostgreSQL 13 with new benchmarks to come.
