PostgreSQL 13 Released With Performance Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 24 September 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT.
PostgreSQL 13.0 is out this morning as the latest major update to this widely-used relational database server.

There are many improvements to find with PostgreSQL 13.0 from better performance to helpful additions for database administrators. Among the PostgreSQL 13 highlights are:

- Larger databases will find improvements to its indexing and lookup performance for indexes, faster response times for some queries, space savings, better query planning, and more.

- Support for parallelized vacuuming and incremental sorting.

- Improved handling of data types coming from different data sources.

- More flexible partitioning system.

- Various other performance optimizations.

- Various security improvements.

Downloads and more details on PostgreSQL 13.0 at PostgreSQL.org.

Our pgbench test profile will be updated shortly against PostgreSQL 13 with new benchmarks to come.
