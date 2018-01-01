System76's Pop!_OS Switching From GRUB To Systemd-Boot
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 5 February 2018 at 01:15 PM EST. 3 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
System76's Pop!_OS started off mostly as a re-branded spin of Ubuntu for the company's pre-loaded Linux laptops/desktops, but lately they have been venturing to more interesting changes at varying levels of the stack.

Aside from various desktop and theming changes, they have been working on reworking the installation process, possible disk encryption by default, and better HiDPI support. The latest is they are planning to use systemd-boot as their bootloader.

Pop!_OS is parting ways with GRUB to instead use systemd-boot, the UEFI boot manager that is part of systemd and formerly was developed as Gummiboot. System76 is eyeing systemd-boot as part of overhauling the boot process and hopefully making it faster in the process. By using systemd-boot they appear confident in being able to get to the desktop quicker.

One of the Linux distributions using systemd-boot as their default boot loader is Intel's Clear Linux and we've previously showed how fast it can boot versus 10 other Linux distributions so it will be interesting to see where Pop!_OS falls into the line-up in the months ahead.

In today's System76 blog post they outline their initial usage of systemd-boot that is now available in the experimental phase of their new installer.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Genode Is Developing A GPU Multiplexer For Intel Graphics Hardware
Sailfish X Working On File-System Encryption, Btrfs, Dual SIM Support
Solus Releases Linux Driver Management 1.0
KDE-Focused Netrunner Rolling 2018.01 Released
Purism Begins Work On Unified Themes For Convergent PureOS Devices
Genode OS Framework Making Plans For 2018
Popular News
LibreOffice 6.0 Released With A Ton Of Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
Red Hat Is Acquiring CoreOS
Flex & Bison Are Now Needed To Build The Linux Kernel; Linux 4.16 Can Also Be Snap'ed
Linux 4.16 Can Be A Lot Faster For Small I/O Activity
Linux 4.16 Is Off To A Busy Start With Big New Features
Linux 4.15 Kernel Released, Time For The Linux 4.16 Merge Window