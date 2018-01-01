System76's Pop!_OS Switching From GRUB To Systemd-Boot

System76's Pop!_OS started off mostly as a re-branded spin of Ubuntu for the company's pre-loaded Linux laptops/desktops, but lately they have been venturing to more interesting changes at varying levels of the stack.
Aside from various desktop and theming changes, they have been working on reworking the installation process, possible disk encryption by default, and better HiDPI support. The latest is they are planning to use systemd-boot as their bootloader.
Pop!_OS is parting ways with GRUB to instead use systemd-boot, the UEFI boot manager that is part of systemd and formerly was developed as Gummiboot. System76 is eyeing systemd-boot as part of overhauling the boot process and hopefully making it faster in the process. By using systemd-boot they appear confident in being able to get to the desktop quicker.
One of the Linux distributions using systemd-boot as their default boot loader is Intel's Clear Linux and we've previously showed how fast it can boot versus 10 other Linux distributions so it will be interesting to see where Pop!_OS falls into the line-up in the months ahead.
In today's System76 blog post they outline their initial usage of systemd-boot that is now available in the experimental phase of their new installer.
