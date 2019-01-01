PlayOnLinux 5.0 Alpha 2 Now Available
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 1 January 2019 at 07:51 AM EST. Add A Comment
Released last September was the PlayOnLinux 5.0 alpha with a redesigned web interface to this graphical front-end around Wine. Besides the new UI, there was also a lot of low-level work as part of its new platform while for kicking off 2019 a second alpha is available.

PlayOnLinux 5.0 was released this morning and it adds in a new wine builder and as alternatives to just the upstream/vanilla Wine is also support for Wine-Staging, Dosbox, and the Codeweavers' patched version of Wine. The developers of PlayOnLinux also plan to support Valve's Proton version of Wine in the coming weeks.

PlayOnLinux 5.0 Alpha 2 also adds support for GOG games, packaging improvements, and other changes they have put together over the past several months.

More details on the new development build at PlayOnLinux.com.
