The Story Of PipeWire & How It's Getting Ready To Handle Linux Audio + Video
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 15 May 2021 at 06:23 AM EDT. 10 Comments
For those interested in the story of PipeWire for handling Linux audio/video needs not only for the Linux desktop itself but coming to cars / infotainment systems and more, there is an interesting Red Hat interview going over the history and other topics pertaining to PipeWire.

It was with the recent release of Fedora Workstation 34 that PipeWire is now being used by default in place of PulseAudio. As the year progresses we'll likely see other Linux distributions beginning to make use of PipeWire for consumer and pro audio needs on Linux. Christian Schaller as the Senior Manager for the Desktop team at Red Hat published an interview with Wim Taymans. Wim, the lead developer of PipeWire and prior to that the co-founder of GStreamer, has been spending the past half decade working on PipeWire at Red Hat.

The interview covers the origins of PipeWire born out of the prior PulseVideo effort, PipeWire's interactions with other software components, PipeWire handling professional audio needs, and more. The interview also notes that Wim has now started working within Red Hat's new automotive infotainment group for audio/video within cars.

Those interested in some weekend reading about PipeWire can find the interview in full at the Fedora Magazine.
