PipeWire 0.3.45 Restores Sound Support For Zoom, Telegram

PipeWire 0.3.45 is out today as the newest update to this audio/video stream server that is becoming increasingly common on the Linux desktop.
The PipeWire 0.3.45 is coming just a week after PipeWire 0.3.44 but still there are some notable changes. PipeWire 0.3.45 perhaps most notably restores sound support for Zoom, Telegram, and other applications. But even if not affected by that regression, PipeWire 0.3.45 also notably adds improved support for forcing/locking the JACK buffer size, the default sink and source / properties are improved, the PipeWire configuration loader now supports conf.d configuration file fragments, Bluetooth audio improvements, and various other fixes/enhancements.
More details on PipeWire 0.3.45 via FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
