PipeWire 0.3 Released With Redesigned Scheduling Code To Offer JACK2-Like Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 22 February 2020 at 09:08 AM EST. 9 Comments
PipeWire is the Red Hat engineered project aiming to offer better audio/video stream handling on Linux that integrates well with Flatpak and can optimally handle use-cases currently covered by the likes of PulseAudio and JACK. This week marked the release of PipeWire 0.3 as another big step forward for the effort.

PipeWire 0.3 comes with redesigned scheduling mechanisms that should now offer its JACK compatibility layer performance that is comparable to JACK2.

Further making PipeWire 0.3 a big release is that its API is now deemed stable, there is a session manager to control the PipeWire graph, and the PulseAudio / JACK / ALSA compatibility layers are all in good shape. The ALSA compatibility layer is in best standing while future PipeWire releases will continue optimizing the JACK and PulseAudio layers.

Those building PipeWire from source can fetch the new PipeWire 0.3 via GitHub.
