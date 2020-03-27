PHP 7.4 Lands For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 27 March 2020
It shouldn't come as a big surprise but PHP 7.4 has now landed in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to replace the existing PHP 7.3 support within the "Focal Fossa" package archive.

PHP 7.4 released back in November with support for accessing C functions / structs / variables using FFI, Opcache preload functionality, and a variety of other improvements as the annual big update to PHP7.

Getting PHP 7.4 into Ubuntu 20.04 is important given the Linux distribution update is a long-term support release and will see mass deployments among servers and the cloud. Beyond all the features and improvements in PHP 7.4, there are also performance benefits to PHP 7.4. Especially for those on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, migrating to Ubuntu 20.04 for PHP workloads should yield some nice speed-ups with two years worth of PHP7 improvements.

Canonical's Bryce Harrington shared the news on Thursday of PHP 7.4 having successfully made it into the Ubuntu "Focal" archive. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is slated for release on 21 April.
