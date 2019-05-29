While right now PCI Express 4.0 is only really found in Raptor's Blackbird and Talos II systems or coming up with AMD X570 systems, the PCI SIG today announced PCI Express 5.0.
PCI Express 5.0 doubles the bandwidth of PCIe 4.0 with a promise of 32GT/s transfer rates while maintaining low-power and backwards compatibility with existing PCI Express specifications.
PCI Express 5.0 is set to allow 128GB/s bandwidth via PCIe 5.0 x16, improved signal integrity and mechanical performance, a new "CEM" connector for add-in cards, and backwards compatibility back through PCIe 1.x.
More details via today's PCI SIG press release.
10 Comments