The FreeBSD Migration To OpenZFS Is Still Looking To Be A Great Change

Last year it was decided that FreeBSD's ZFS code would be re-based on OpenZFS (ZFS On Linux) code for ultimately better support and functionality as well as largely unifying the open-source ZFS ecosystem. While still transitioning towards the OpenZFS code-base, for FreeBSD it's still looking to be a positive move and one that will pay off for all parties involved.
FreeBSD developer Allan Jude presented at the EuroBSDCon 2019 conference last month in Norway on the OpenZFS + FreeBSD combination.
Jude's presentation goes over the ZFS/OpenZFS history, the handling of features, and work being done like adding Zstandard compression to ZFS, potential compression by default, fast clone deletion, and much more. There are also various efforts around further improving cross-platform compatibility as well as upstreaming work.
Those interested in FreeBSD and/or ZFS can see Allan's slide deck from EuroBSDCon.
