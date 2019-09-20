OpenZFS Could Soon See Much Better Deduplication Support
20 September 2019
The OpenZFS file-system could soon be seeing better data deduplication support.

The OpenZFS project shared that data company Panzura will be opening up their "highly performant" temporal ZFS deduplication implementation.

This is good news for OpenZFS performance assuming the dedup support is punctually opened up and is an acceptable state for quickly landing in this ZFS file-system code used by Linux with "ZFS On Linux" and in the process of by the likes of FreeBSD.

The ZFS file-system has supported data deduplication for the past decade. However, it's not widely recommended due to being very heavy on RAM usage as well as relatively taxing on the CPU, so it will be interesting to see just how effective is the Panzura implementation.

Panzure is a company specializing in data storage offerings. Panzura makes use of ZFS within the Panzura Distributed Cloud File-System, more details on that via this whitepaper.
