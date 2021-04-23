It's looking like the OpenZFS 2.1 open-source ZFS file-system implementation for Linux and FreeBSD systems will soon be ready for release.
OpenZFS 2.1-rc4 is out today as the latest weekly release candidate. OpenZFS 2.1's shiny new feature is dRAID / Distributed Spare RAID plus there are some other additions like the "compatibility" property for Zpool feature-sets.
OpenZFS 2.1-rc4 brings several ZFS fixes, a few libzfs bug fixes, and other mostly small changes at this point. OpenZFS 2.1 is designed for use on FreeBSD 12.2 and later while on the Linux front currently supports from the vintage 3.10 kernel up through Linux 5.11 stable.
More details on this latest OpenZFS 2.1 release candidate over on GitHub.
Add A Comment