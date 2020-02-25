OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 Begins Seeing Beta Builds, Official Release Due In May
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 25 February 2020 at 06:46 AM EST.
OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 has rolled past its alpha phase and is now producing rolling-release beta builds for this version of openSUSE built off the SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 sources.

These beta releases are coming after several months of alpha milestones. SUSE developers are anticipating the transition to the release candidate phase around mid-April and to officially ship openSUSE Leap 15.2 on 7 May.

Among the items on the 15.2 road-map for openSUSE has included updating AppStream, changing more "openSUSE" references to "Leap", and other items. Leap 15.2 will have an updated Linux kernel, KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS with Qt 5.12, Xfce 4.14, and other package updates.

The latest beta builds of openSUSE Leap 15.2 can be found here. More details on the Leap 15.2 beta phase via news.opensuse.org.
