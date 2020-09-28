Version 8.4 of OpenSSH has been released and among its wide assortment of changes is a lot of continued work on FIDO/2FA key handling.
For those with a FIDO key like the YubiKey or Google Titan Security Key for handling two-factor authentication, OpenSSH 8.4 has better support in place. OpenSSH 8.4 now supports FIDO keys that require a PIN code to be entered for each use, SSHD now supports a "verify-required" option to require FIDO signatures assert the token be verified, SSH-Keygen now supports the FIDO 2.1 credProtect extension, support for verifying FIDO WebAuthn signatures, better support for multiple attached FIDO tokens, and many other fixes.
Outside of FIDO, OpenSSH 8.4 now supports sshd_config files longer than 256k, the -A flag can be used to explicitly enable agent forwarding in SCP and SFTP, build fixes for Apple Xcode 12, and many other fixes.
More details on OpenSSH 8.4 via OpenSSH.com.
