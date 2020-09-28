OpenSSH 8.4 Brings Better Support For FIDO/2FA Keys
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 28 September 2020 at 06:41 AM EDT. 1 Comment
BSD --
Version 8.4 of OpenSSH has been released and among its wide assortment of changes is a lot of continued work on FIDO/2FA key handling.

For those with a FIDO key like the YubiKey or Google Titan Security Key for handling two-factor authentication, OpenSSH 8.4 has better support in place. OpenSSH 8.4 now supports FIDO keys that require a PIN code to be entered for each use, SSHD now supports a "verify-required" option to require FIDO signatures assert the token be verified, SSH-Keygen now supports the FIDO 2.1 credProtect extension, support for verifying FIDO WebAuthn signatures, better support for multiple attached FIDO tokens, and many other fixes.

Outside of FIDO, OpenSSH 8.4 now supports sshd_config files longer than 256k, the -A flag can be used to explicitly enable agent forwarding in SCP and SFTP, build fixes for Apple Xcode 12, and many other fixes.

More details on OpenSSH 8.4 via OpenSSH.com.
1 Comment
Related News
NetBSD Changes Its Default X11 Window Manager After Two Decades
DragonFlyBSD 5.8.2 Released With Numerous Fixes
FreeBSD 12.2 BETA2 Brings TRIM For Bhyve's VirtIO-BLK, Intel ICE Added
FuryBSD 2020-Q3 Released For This Xfce/KDE FreeBSD Desktop Distribution
FreeBSD 12.2 Beta Available For Testing
OpenZFS Support Merged Into Mainline FreeBSD
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Is Hiring To Work On New Radeon Driver Tooling Written In Rust
OpenPOWER Summit 2020 Was This Week With Many Interesting Hardware/Software Talks
Apple Open-Sources Swift System, Adds Linux Support
Microsoft Edge Is Coming Out For Linux Next Month
AMD Sends Out Linux Kernel Support For Van Gogh APUs - Confirms DDR5 Memory, VCN3
Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 Released With More Phones Supported, UI Improvements
Lenovo Announces 27 Systems To Ship With Ubuntu Pre-Installed
Experiments Are Underway With Vulkan Powering The KDE Plasma Shell