OpenGL Celebrates Its 30th Birthday
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 30 June 2022 at 01:15 PM EDT. 8 Comments
STANDARDS --
It was on this day in 1992 that Silicon Graphics (SGI) released OpenGL to the world.

While Vulkan has taken much of the spotlight in recent years, OpenGL really kicked things off for a cross-vendor, industry graphics API standard. OpenGL remains in widespread use today and does continue seeing new extensions, optimizations to existing OpenGL drivers, and there is no shortage of software out there still relying upon OpenGL. Especially in the workstation segment, OpenGL will still likely be in use for years to come. With efforts like ANGLE and Zink, OpenGL accelerated support will still be around indefinitely in running OpenGL atop other graphics APIs.


A graphic from The Khronos Group for marking 30 years of OpenGL.


OpenGL has certainly advanced a great deal over the past 30 years with now supporting SPIR-V shaders, more efficient driver execution, compute shaders, various forms of texture compression, and a heck of a lot more. OpenGL has its wrinkles but still looking pretty darn good at 30 years old in the software space.
8 Comments
Related News
PCI Express 7.0 Specification Announced - Hitting 128 GT/s In 2025
PoCL 3.0 Released With Minimal OpenCL 3.0 Implementation For CPUs
Fragment Shading Rate Extension Comes To OpenGL ES
POCL 3.0-RC1 Released For OpenCL 3.0 Implemented On CPUs
OpenCL 3.0.11 Released With Two New Extensions
VESA Launches Compliance Test Specification For AdaptiveSync, MediaSync Displays
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds' Latest Commentary Against -O3'ing The Linux Kernel
Experimental -O3 Optimizing The Linux Kernel For Better Performance Brought Up Again
Ubuntu Developers Have An Idea For Handling The Over-Eager Systemd OOMD App Killing
Linux 5.20 To Support Async Buffered Writes For XFS + IO_uring For Big Performance Boost
Fedora CoreOS Hopes To Become An Official Edition With Fedora 37
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 Source Code Published
LightDM Display Manager 2022 Status Update: Not Much Going On
Fedora 37 Looks To Ship With Stratis Storage 3.1 Support