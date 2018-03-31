OpenChrome DRM Fixed An Annoying Bug, Working On Better DVI Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 1 April 2018 at 06:52 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Kevin Brace is the sole developer left working on the OpenChrome DRM driver for supporting integrated graphics from the days of VIA x86 hardware. He's hoping to mainline the driver in the Linux kernel but it still is lacking proper 2D acceleration and more.

In recapping his development activities for March, he notes that he was finally able to fix a long-standing bug where the X.Org Server would crash when changing the screen resolution at runtime. That bug has been fixed as well as some hardware cursor issues.

Looking ahead to April, he is going to be working on support for the VIA Technologies VT1632(A) and Silicon Image SiI 164 DVI transmitters. Additionally, he has begun to re-base the OpenChrome DRM/KMS driver to the drm-next-4.17 code-base for what the DRM subsystem will look like come Linux 4.17. But GEM and TTM memory management changes mean the OpenChrome DRM driver is currently unbuildable against this latest code. Details on Kevin's blog.
