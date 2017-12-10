OpenBSD Now Officially Supports 64-bit ARM

OpenBSD has graduated its 64-bit ARM (ARM64) architecture to being officially supported.
As outlined in the OpenBSD Journal with a change made this week by lead OpenBSD developer Theo de Raadt, OpenBSD's ARM64 support is now considered officially supported.
There still appear to be some kinks to work out in OpenBSD's ARM64 support, but it's moving ahead along with the other BSDs support for 64-bit ARM hardware. OpenBSD has support for more than one dozen CPU architectures ranging from ARM64 and AMD64 to more obscure architectures like Loongson.
As the BSD support for 64-bit ARM matures, I'll work on some 64-bit ARM SBC benchmark comparisons of Linux vs. BSDs.
2 Comments