OmniOS Updates Bring Microcode Mitigation For CrossTalk/SRBDS

New OmniOS Community Edition releases for this open-source Solaris/Illumos-based operating system are now available that principally bring updated Intel CPU microcode for mitigating the CrossTalk / SRBDS vulnerability.
The updated OmniOS CE build ships with the latest CPU microcode given the recent security disclosure on Special Register Buffer Data Sampling (SRBDS) plus just a few other minor changes. The main headliner is just mitigating against this latest Intel CPU vulnerability that we extensively covered earlier this month. Most Linux distributions are already shipping the updated CPU microcode as well as the patched version of the Linux kernel that allows disabling of the mitigation if desired as well as for sysfs reporting of the mitigation state. In the case of the OmniOS support, it appears to just be the mitigated microcode without any reporting/configurable extras.
Downloads and more details on this one of the last remaining active open-source operating systems that traces its roots back to Solaris can find the latest builds on OmniOSCE.org.
