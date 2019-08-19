OBS Studio 24.0 Will Let You Pause While Recording, Other New Options
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 19 August 2019 at 06:01 PM EDT. 1 Comment
For those using OBS Studio for cross-platform live-streaming and screen recording needs, OBS Studio 24.0 is on the way but out first is their release candidate to vet the new features coming into this big update.

OBS Studio 24.0 RC1 was released this afternoon and adds the ability to pause while recording to allow for "seamless on-the-fly removal of video segments." OBS Studio 24.0 RC1 also has support to automatically adjust the bitrate when congestion occurs rather than frame dropping, various settings additions, updated FFmpeg/x264 on Windows, and a variety of fixes and other improvements.

Those wishing to find out more about what's coming to OBS Studio 24 can see the release candidate announcement or for those wanting to test this open-source live-streaming / screen recording suite.
