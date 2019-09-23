Nim Programming Language Hits Stable Milestone With v1.0 Release
24 September 2019
The Nim programming language now has a stability guarantee with this statically-typed, general purpose programming language hitting its 1.0 release.

Nim 1.0 marks the start of their "stable base which can be used in the coming years" with a stability guarantee for this language focused on efficiency, readability and flexibility. For those not having coded with Nim before, Nim's syntax is closest to resembling Python and has been in development for more than one decade.

Those wanting to learn more about Nim 1.0 can do so via Nim-Lang.org.
