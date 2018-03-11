Netrunner 18.03 "Idolon" has been released as the latest version of this KDE-focused desktop Linux distribution derived from Debian's testing repository.
The Netrunner 18.03 release is making use of KDE Plasma 5.12.2 with KDE Frameworks 5.42 and KDE Applications 17.08.3 while using the Qt 5.9.2 tool-kit. This Netrunner update is being powered by the Linux 4.14 kernel.
Netrunner has added Plasma Discover back to the desktop, streaming radio support via YaRock, and system settings improvements.
More details on the Netrunner 18.03 Linux distribution update via Netrunner.com.
