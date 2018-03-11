KDE-Focused Netrunner 18.03 Linux Distribution Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 11 March 2018 at 09:09 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Netrunner 18.03 "Idolon" has been released as the latest version of this KDE-focused desktop Linux distribution derived from Debian's testing repository.

The Netrunner 18.03 release is making use of KDE Plasma 5.12.2 with KDE Frameworks 5.42 and KDE Applications 17.08.3 while using the Qt 5.9.2 tool-kit. This Netrunner update is being powered by the Linux 4.14 kernel.

Netrunner has added Plasma Discover back to the desktop, streaming radio support via YaRock, and system settings improvements.

More details on the Netrunner 18.03 Linux distribution update via Netrunner.com.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Android-x86 7.1-r1 Quietly Crept Out Last Month
OpenIndiana Now Has KPTI Support Up For Testing To Mitigate Meltdown
OpenMandriva Switching Back From RPM5 To RPM4
Haiku OS Working On Better Address Space Protection
Linux From Scratch 8.2 Released
Sculpt Aims To Be A General-Purpose OS Built Atop Genode
Popular News This Week
Checking Out Ubuntu 18.04's Minimal Desktop Install Option
John Carmack Goes On Coding Retreat With OpenBSD
Lumina Desktop 2.0 Is A Big Overhaul, Fully Leveraging QML
AMDGPU 18.0 X.Org Driver Released
Wine 3.3 Brings First Vulkan Bits, D3D CSMT By Default
With Vulkan 1.1 It's Technically Possible To Write A Pure Wayland Compositor