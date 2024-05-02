AlmaLinux Forms An HPC & AI SIG

2 May 2024
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation today is announcing they are establishing a special interest group (SIG) to advance interests around high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) for this RHEL-derived operating system.

The focus and motivation appears to be similar to the CentOS Hyperscaler SIG and basically about ensuring the needs of those deploying AlmaLinux for HPC and AI environments have their needs met and that AlmaLinux continues to be an attractive Linux platform for such AI/HPC use-cases.

The leader of this new AlmaLinux SIG is Hayden Barnes as the Open-Source Community Manager for AI at HPE. Right now this SIG is just getting off the ground and doesn't appear to have any immediate deliverables with just a rather fluffy press release hitting the wire today.

More details on this new HPC/AI SIG for AlmaLinux should be posted on AlmaLinux.org.
