NetBSD Is Seeing Better Wine Support Thanks To Google Summer of Code
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 30 June 2019 at 08:22 AM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
One of the interesting Google Summer of Code projects on the BSD front this year is porting Wine to run on AMD64 (x86_64) under NetBSD.

NetBSD has been running Wine to some extent on i386 but this effort has been about getting a Wine 64-bit port running nicely with 32-bit Windows program compatibility.

NetBSD's last known good Wine state was Wine 1.9.18, which is ancient, but student developer Leonardo Taccari has been focusing on getting Wine 4.4 running nicely. While AMD64 is his focus, in bringing that up he's been working on some i386 fixes to get that in good standing for Wine 4, including an important fix now going upstream.

"I think Wine-4.4 is in pretty good shape as of right now, but packaging it is tricky especially since chroot isn't an option, as it is privileged. I have been writing compat32 packages for dependencies of Wine to have them crosscompiled on amd64. I shall be working on getting Wine crosscompiled for 32 bit support on amd64 during the next coding period." Learn more in Leonardo's initial report on his GSoC project.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
FreeBSD's Release Engineering Lead Departs The Foundation
DragonFlyBSD Picks Up Radeon Performance Improvements With Latest Code Update
DragonFlyBSD 5.6.1 Released To Fix TTM & OpenSSH Problems
HAMMER vs. HAMMER2 Benchmarks On DragonFlyBSD 5.6
DragonFlyBSD 5.6 Released With VM System, HAMMER2 In Good Shape
FreeBSD 11.3 Release Candidate Brings Different Fixes
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Expecting X.Org To "Go Into Hard Maintenance Mode Fairly Quickly"
Valve Will Not Be Officially Supporting Ubuntu 19.10+
Canonical Developer Tries Running GOG Games On 64-Bit-Only Ubuntu 19.10 Setup
Ubuntu Developer Talks Down Impact Of 32-Bit Changes For Ubuntu 19.10
Raspberry Pi 4 Announced With Dual HDMI, USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, V3D Driver Stack
Linux Kernel "LOCKDOWN" Ported To Being An LSM, Still Undergoing Review