NetBSD 8.0 Officially Released With USB3 Support, Security Improvements & UEFI
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 21 July 2018 at 03:13 PM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
While it's been on mirrors for a few days, NetBSD 8.0 was officially released this weekend.

NetBSD 8.0 represents this BSD operating system project's 16th major release and introduces USB 3.0 support, an in-kernel audio mixer, a new socket layer, Meltdown/Spectre mitigation, eager FPU support, SMAP support, UEFI boot-loader support for x86/x86_64 hardware, and a variety of long sought after improvements -- many of which are improving the security of NetBSD.

Some key packages to NetBSD 8.0 include GCC 5.5, Binutils 2.27, LLVM Clang 3.8.1, and GDB 7.12.

More details on the big changes to find with NetBSD 8.0 can be found via the release announcement at NetBSD.org.
