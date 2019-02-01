Released for GDC/GTC week was Nsight Graphics 2019.2, the proprietary cross-platform, closed-source utility tool for debugging, profiling, and analyzing Direct3D, OpenGL, and other GPU-accelerated APIs.With this week's Nsight Graphics 2019.2 release they finally have added Vulkan profiling support. This support allows inspecting GPU performance metrics under Vulkan workloads within the program's Range Profiler. Other new additions include improvements for running Steam games on Linux, a feedback button, and enhancements to the accelerated structure viewer and API inspector.For Windows developers there is also improved DirectX Raytracing (DXR) and other additions around Direct3D 12.

More details on Nsight Graphics 2019.2 via developer.nvidia.com Nsight Graphics is a great and powerful tool albeit closed-source. AMD meanwhile continues offering their own developer tool-set as open-source like this week's updates to the Radeon GPU Analyzer and other components.