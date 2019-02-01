NVIDIA Releases Nsight Graphics 2019.2 With Vulkan Profiling Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 23 March 2019 at 10:18 AM EDT. 3 Comments
NVIDIA --
Released for GDC/GTC week was Nsight Graphics 2019.2, the proprietary cross-platform, closed-source utility tool for debugging, profiling, and analyzing Direct3D, OpenGL, and other GPU-accelerated APIs.

With this week's Nsight Graphics 2019.2 release they finally have added Vulkan profiling support. This support allows inspecting GPU performance metrics under Vulkan workloads within the program's Range Profiler. Other new additions include improvements for running Steam games on Linux, a feedback button, and enhancements to the accelerated structure viewer and API inspector.

For Windows developers there is also improved DirectX Raytracing (DXR) and other additions around Direct3D 12.


More details on Nsight Graphics 2019.2 via developer.nvidia.com.

Nsight Graphics is a great and powerful tool albeit closed-source. AMD meanwhile continues offering their own developer tool-set as open-source like this week's updates to the Radeon GPU Analyzer and other components.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
Open-Source NVIDIA PhysX 4.1 Released
NVIDIA 418.56 Linux Driver Released With GeForce MX230 / MX250 Support
NVIDIA Shows Off Quake II Path-Traced Using Vulkan RTX/Ray-Tracing
NVIDIA 418.49.04 Linux Driver Brings Host Query Reset & YCbCr Image Arrays
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Launches - Linux Benchmarks Coming
NVIDIA Confirms It's Acquiring Mellanox
Popular News This Week
AFS For Linux 5.1 Would Have Pleased Firefox/SQLite But Was Rejected As Untested Crap
A Quick Look At The Firefox 66.0 vs. Chrome 73.0 Performance Benchmarks
Orbital: A PlayStation 4 Emulator That Is Emulating The PS4's AMD GPU Using Vulkan
Stadia Is Google's Cloud Gaming Service Using Linux, Vulkan & A Custom AMD GPU
A Big Patch Could Yield Big Performance Benefits For GPU Offloading With LLVM
Purism Planning For Three Hardware Kill Switches With The Librem 5