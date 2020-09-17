NVIDIA has once again managed to provide launch-day Linux driver support for their next-generation graphics processors. Today the NVIDIA 455.23.04 beta driver is shipping for Linux support with the GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 "Ampere" graphics cards.
The NVIDIA 455.23.04 beta is headlined by this GeForce RTX 3080 / 3090 series support. Unfortunately we still don't have our hands on any Ampere hardware yet so no word on how the Linux support stacks up performance-wise over Turing for Linux gaming or compute workloads or what early issues may be found in this Ampere driver coverage.
In addition to the RTX 3080/3090 support there is also official support for the GeForce MX450. This Linux beta driver also adds NVIDIA VDPAU support for decoding VP9 10-bit and 12-bit bitstreams, the base mosaic support now allows five simultaneous displays rather than three, the removal of SLI modes, support for the NVIDIA NGX updater, and various bug fixes.
There is also a performance optimization in that there is device-local VkMemoryType that is host-coherent and host-visible. This new VkMemoryType should help DXVK titles like DiRT Rally 2.0, DOOM: Eternal, and World of Warcraft.
More details on this NVIDIA Linux beta driver update via NVIDIA.com.
