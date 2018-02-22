UBPorts' Ubuntu Touch Ported To The Moto G 2014
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 22 February 2018 at 05:14 AM EST.
If you happen to have laying around a Moto G Gen 2 (Moto G 2014) device, it can have a second-life now running UBPorts' Ubuntu Touch software stack.

This second-gen Moto G device is UBPorts' first "community device" meaning the port is maintained by community members but hosted by UBPorts.

This Moto G device launched in September of 2014 with a 5-inch HD LCD IPS display. Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 SoC, 1GB LPDDR3 memory, 8~16GB onboard storage, and 2G/3G connectivity with some models supporting 4G LTE.

The device initially shipped with Android 4.4 KitKat but now those wishing to run something new on the hardware can make use of UBPorts' continued work on Ubuntu Touch, which for now is still on the 15.04 base.

Those wanting to learn more about this device support can do so at UBPorts.com.
