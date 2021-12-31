Mold 1.0.1 Released As Newest Version Of This High-Speed Linker

It was just this month that Mold 1.0 premiered as a very promising, high performance linker alternative to GNU's Gold and LLVM's LLD linkers. GCC 12 added support for Mold this week and now for ending out the year Mold 1.0.1 has been released.
Mold 1.0.1 is just a maintenance release but given the young age of the project there are a number of fixes as well as new features squeezed in. Mold 1.0.1 now optionally includes its own xxHash library for building but can still use a system-wide xxHash library if desired, support for the "--color-diagnostics" option, the "--threads=" option is now supported as an alias of its existing "--thread-count=" option, and support for a number of other options.
The official Mold logo. Mold in this context standards for the MOdern Linker (LD).
Mold 1.0.1 also demotes unknown -z options to warnings rather than errors, changes to symbol handling, and a variety of other bug fixes.
This high speed linker can be downloaded from GitHub.
