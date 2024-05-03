Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Mold 2.31 Now ~10% Faster When Linking Very Large, Debug Info Enabled Binaries
Most prominent with Mold 2.31 is up to 10% faster for linking very large, debug-info enabled executables. The release announcement explains:
"mold is now up to 10% faster when linking very large, debug info-enabled executables such as Blender (~1.8 GiB) or Clang (~3.8 GiB), thanks to several improvements we've made to the string merging algorithm."
Mold 2.31 also now supports "-z start-stop-visibility=hidden", "-Bsymbolic-non-weak" and "-Bsymbolic-non-weak-functions" are now supported for better LLVM LLD compatibility, and a variety of bug fixes.
Downloads and more details on the Mold 2.31 linker changes via GitHub.