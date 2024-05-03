Mold 2.31 Now ~10% Faster When Linking Very Large, Debug Info Enabled Binaries

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 3 May 2024
Rui Ueyama announced the release of Mold 2.31 today as the newest version of this high speed linker alternative to LLVM LLD and GNU Gold.

Most prominent with Mold 2.31 is up to 10% faster for linking very large, debug-info enabled executables. The release announcement explains:
"mold is now up to 10% faster when linking very large, debug info-enabled executables such as Blender (~1.8 GiB) or Clang (~3.8 GiB), thanks to several improvements we've made to the string merging algorithm."

Mold 2.31 also now supports "-z start-stop-visibility=hidden", "-Bsymbolic-non-weak" and "-Bsymbolic-non-weak-functions" are now supported for better LLVM LLD compatibility, and a variety of bug fixes.

Mold performance


Downloads and more details on the Mold 2.31 linker changes via GitHub.
