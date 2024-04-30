Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
TornadoVM 1.0.4 Brings OpenJDK 22 Support, New Features For Java Heterogeneous Hardware
TornadoVM for device offloading allows targeting OpenCL, NVIDIA PTX, SPIR-V, and more. This OpenJDK and GraalVM plug-in has been designed with a focus on machine learning / deep learning, computer vision, financial software, and other fields. With TornadoVM 1.0.4 there are now Tensor types in the TornadoVM API and interoperability with the ONNX Runtime. TornadoVM 1.0.4 also has added an array concatenation option for native arrays, support for HalfFloat (Float16) in vector types, auto-closable execution plans for automatic memory management, and a number of bug fixes.
TornadoVM 1.0.4 has dropped support for OpenJDK 17 while adding support for OpenJDK 22 as well as GraalVM 22.0.1. SapMachine OpenJDK 21 is also now supported.
Downloads and more details on TornadoVM 1.0.4 via GitHub.