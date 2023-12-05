Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
TornadoVM 1.0 Released For Running Java On Heterogeneous Hardware: CPUs, GPUs & FPGAs
TornadoVM has been focused on accelerating Java for machine learning and deep learning software along with computer vision, physics simulations, financial software, signal processing, and more. With today's TornadoVM 1.0 release there is a new API for allocating off-heap objects and array collections, improved handling of TornadoVM's internal bytecode, more math operations supported across OpenCL / PTX / SPIR-V, vector 16 data types for float / double / int, support for the Mesa Rusticl OpenCL driver, improving the default device ordering based on maximum thread size, revamping the installer, documentation improvements, and more.
TornadoVM sample code
TornadoVM 1.0 also adds support for OpenJDK 21, GraalVM 23.1's JIT compiler, integration with GraalVM 23.1's Truffle languages of Python / Ruby / JavaScript, and various bug fixes.
Downloads and more details on TornadoVM 1.0 via GitHub for those wishing to exploit the potential of GPUs and FPGAs from Java.