Mir Now Supports XDG Shell Stable

Canonical developers continue working on advancing the Mir display server's support for Wayland.
The latest Wayland enhancement to Mir is on supporting the stable version of the XDG Shell protocol. XDG-Shell is the protocol for improved management of Wayland surfaces including for minimization of windows, dragging, resizing, and other desktop-aligned tasks. XDG Shell also defines protocol around transient windows like pop-up menus.
Mir up until now has supported the latest unstable version (v6) of XDG-Shell, but now is supporting the latest stable copy of the protocol. Many clients retain support for the unstable version of the protocol but over time that support is likely to be phased out. Key Wayland clients already support the stable version of the protocol and its an important building block for handling other new protocols like Sway/wlroots' Layer Shell among other likely future work.
More details on XDG Shell stable for Mir can be found via the Ubuntu Discourse.
